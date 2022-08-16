Carolyn Edith McDonald, 102, Oak Ridge

Carolyn Edith McDonald, age 102, began her journey to heaven, on August 12, 2022. She passed at her home in Oak Ridge, sleeping comfortably with her two sons in attendance, where they had been taking care her for the better part of the last two years.



Carolyn began her life’s journey, on May 30, 1920, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She was born to Edith Sarah Kimball & George William St. Thomas and graduated from Foxboro high school in 1938. In 1950, she married Vincent Paul McDonald in Medford, MA. Together they had two sons, Bryan Vincent McDonald & David Paul McDonald. Over the years they resided at many different US Army duty stations around the world.



In 1964, Carolyn relocated to Oak Ridge where she resided in the same house until the day of her passing. Raised a deeply devout Baptist, she joined Glenwood Baptist Church that same year and remained an active & sustaining member until the day of her passing. She gave of her heart and talents to the Lord’s work in many ways, over all her years. Carolyn lived life on her own terms with a smile on her face. Her independence, boundless energy, love, spirit, and faith were always evident in life. She was a devoted & loving mother to her last breath, as well as a defining force and influence in her children’s lives. She worked tirelessly to provide a good life for them and herself. In Oak Ridge, she started her career at Lovemans in the audio, video, and camera department, eventually becoming a manager. After retiring, she started working at Ryans Steak House, finally retiring for good around 92.



Being 102, she was preceded in death by most everyone. However, there are a few left behind to cherish & honor her memory. Surviving her more than a century of life are her sons, Bryan V. McDonald (Sara A. Koblentz) and David P McDonald (Annette); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; niece, Arlene J. Czajczynski (Day); and several multi-generational cousins. She was the adopted mother of many but especially the children of her closest friend and neighbor, Gerald & Gloria (deceased) Pierce: Edward, Randall, and Nancy.



The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for their loving and deeply caring support. Especially Katy, Sharon, Kellie, Donna, Cynthia, and Ginny, whose dedication & love extended the time they were able to spend with Carolyn. She loved each of you for everything you did to make her remaining days as comfortable as possible.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you give the boundless gift of time to your family & friends. Nothing substitutes a smile, hug, and good conversation. Nothing!



Family and friends will meet at 12 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation for graveside services with Pastor Mark Walton of Glenwood Baptist Church officiating and Charlotte Evans singing an arrangement of Carolyn’s favorite music. An online guestbook may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com

