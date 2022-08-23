Carol Griffis, Kingston

Mrs. Carol Griffis, age 71 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Arnold & Mently Kyle.

She is survived by her husband: David Griffis.

Daughter & son-in-law: Lisa & John Lee of Kingston.

Two sons & daughter-in-law: Travis Griffis also of Kingston and Chad & Heidi Griffis of Crossville.

Brother Donald Kyle of Kingston.

Sister & brother-in-law: Nancy & Kenneth Gorby of Clarksburg, WV.

Two grandchildren: Ashley Thomas of Maryville, and Mason & wife Mya Lee of Kingston.

Two great-grandchildren and many friends and loves ones.

The family will have a private service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carol Griffis.

