Carol Griffis, Kingston

Mrs. Carol Griffis, age 71 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Arnold & Mently Kyle.
She is survived by her husband: David Griffis.
Daughter & son-in-law: Lisa & John Lee of Kingston.
Two sons & daughter-in-law: Travis Griffis also of Kingston and Chad & Heidi Griffis of Crossville.
Brother Donald Kyle of Kingston.
Sister & brother-in-law: Nancy & Kenneth Gorby of Clarksburg, WV.
Two grandchildren: Ashley Thomas of Maryville, and Mason & wife Mya Lee of Kingston.
Two great-grandchildren and many friends and loves ones.
The family will have a private service.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carol Griffis.
