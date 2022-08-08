Carol Ann Husband, Oak Ridge (formerly from Hazel Park, MI)

Carol Ann Husband, 74, originally from Hazel Park, MI passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by family. She adored reading, often reading more than 100 books a year, and worked for many years in the school library at Robertsville Middle School. She also volunteered as the regular spelling bee reader and the school’s WRAM live news broadcast. First and foremost, she was a magnificent mother and grandmother, and she loved her family unconditionally. She was happiest spoiling her three grandchildren, and she will be enormously missed by her family and friends.

A brief ode written by a friend captures much of who Carol is to her family and friends: “Carol’s Life: A journey of many roles…/daughter, sister, spouse, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend…/Lover of beauty and grace, books and kids, memory making and textile arts…/Glue in a world that pulls families apart…/Loyalties and caring both practical and kind…/Nurturing presence and presents on time./Moments recorded, memorabilia saved…/Life and legacy forever engraved…/Not on a pen, or sweater or mug…/But in the hearts of all she held in love.”

Her survivors include her husband, Dr. Ray Husband, of Oak Ridge; daughter, Rebecca Husband and her husband, Michael Doyle, of Silver Spring, Maryland; son, Matt Husband and his wife, Erin Husband, of Carmel, Indiana; her grandchildren, Jane and Elinor Husband of Carmel, Indiana and Myles Doyle of Silver Spring, Maryland; sister Barbara Ann Vigneault and brother-in-law Bruce Vigneault, of Loveland, Colorado; sister Debra Hathaway and brother-in-law Paul Hathaway, of Mackinaw, Michigan; and brother Richard Greer, of Detroit, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Carol would have loved for you to make a donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which helps inspire a love of reading in children, at https://imaginationlibrary.com/, or a charity of your choice. No services are scheduled at this time, but an online guestbook can be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.

