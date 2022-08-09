Carmen Brackett, Dalton, Georgia

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Ms. Carmen Brackett, age 79, a resident of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born March 6, 1943, in Fort Payne, Alabama. She retired after working in several carpet mills in Dalton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Levi; parents, James L. & Belle Brackett; siblings, Annie Sutter, Edgbert Brackett, and Wayne Brackett; and nephew, Glen “Sonny” Brackett.

Survivors include:

Sister:                                      Dolores Leffew of Rockwood, TN

Nephews and Nieces:            Gregory Leffew, John Leffew, Michael Brackett, Kelly Brackett, Patrick Brackett, Rita Rymer, Pam Woodall, Mary Presley, and Terrie McBryar

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery; 2013 Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406 for graveside services and interment.

About News Department

Check Also

Louis Lee Nelson, 86

Louis Lee Nelson, better known as Dusty, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: