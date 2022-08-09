Carmen Brackett, Dalton, Georgia

Ms. Carmen Brackett, age 79, a resident of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born March 6, 1943, in Fort Payne, Alabama. She retired after working in several carpet mills in Dalton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Levi; parents, James L. & Belle Brackett; siblings, Annie Sutter, Edgbert Brackett, and Wayne Brackett; and nephew, Glen “Sonny” Brackett.

Survivors include:

Sister: Dolores Leffew of Rockwood, TN

Nephews and Nieces: Gregory Leffew, John Leffew, Michael Brackett, Kelly Brackett, Patrick Brackett, Rita Rymer, Pam Woodall, Mary Presley, and Terrie McBryar

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery; 2013 Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406 for graveside services and interment.

