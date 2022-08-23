Brenda Yvonne Pratt, Clinton

Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. She was a proud and loving mother. Brenda loved going to church and throughout her lifetime she has visited several churches in the area. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to helping people. During her time as a housemother at the Oasis of Love Center in Clinton, TN, she made a huge impact on the lives of the women that she met. Brenda was a spiritual guide for those women, and she did everything in her power to encourage them and help them along their journey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Inez Couch, and her husband, Lanny Pratt.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Paul Pratt of Huntington, WV, David Pratt (Virginia) of Oak Ridge, TN, Tim Pratt of Henning, TN; daughters, Melanie Spencer of Knoxville, TN, Eva Scarborough (Brandon) of Clinton, TN; sister, Carol Harris (Larry) of Waycross, GA; grandchildren, Brandon Pratt, Alex Chukwu, Daniel Bailey, Caleb Triearico, Lauren Pratt, Preston Stockton, and Payton Stockton; great-grandchildren, Bo Pratt and Maeve Bailey.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, August 26th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Brenda’s funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will be going in procession to Foust Cemetery and would like to invite others to meet them at Jones Mortuary at 10:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

