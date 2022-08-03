Bonnye Parrett, Oak Ridge

Bonnye Parrett, age 77, passed away, Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home in Oak Ridge. She was the only child of William Andrew Davis & Helen Caldwell Davis. Bonnye was a Tennessee native and a longtime resident of Oak Ridge. She loved all creatures big and small and found joy in feeding and watching native birds. She found the most joy when surrounded by family. She loved her family unconditionally and will be greatly missed by them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Phillip Earl Parrett.

Survivors include son, Phillip Andrew Parrett and his wife, Aneka Iwanowski Parrett, of Oak Ridge; daughter, Leslie Parrett Scicchitano and her husband, Ric Scicchitano, of McKinney, Texas; and grandchildren, Riccardo Scicchitano and Rachael Scicchitano of McKinney, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnye would have loved for you to make a donation to help animals at SARG, www.shelteranimalsrescue.org/ or 124 Newell Ln, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or the charity of your choice. No services are scheduled at this time but an online guestbook can be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.

