Betty Lollar, 91, Clinton

A mother is more precious than all the treasure in the world. No matter where we go, our mother’s love is there to guide us. We gratefully thank you, God, for giving her to us. You must truly love us because You gave the best You had. Watch over her and bless her, Lord, and keep her in Your care. There are no goodbyes for us, but we will see you soon.

Betty Lollar, age 91, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on August 10, 2022.

She was a faithful and devoted child of God, working for many years in any capacity needed – serving as a children’s Sunday School teacher, singing in the choir, organizing Christmas plays, and numerous other duties – at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton. She joined South Clinton Baptist Church in her later years and was also a member of the Clinch Valley 369 Order of the Eastern Star, Andersonville, for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her greatly loved and devoted husband, Delmar, her parents Aubrey Lee and Cora Ann (Etris) Hackett, and sisters Marion Baxter and Thelma Strickland. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Anders; seven children, two daughters and a son-in-law: Janice Lollar Cole, Pam, and David Lane; five sons and daughters-in-law: Dan and Beth Lollar, Phillip and Cindy Lollar, Jamie and Ione Lollar, Jeff and Vickie Lollar, Greg and Sheree Lollar; grandchildren, Jennifer Thomas and husband Jeff, Ryan Cole and wife Kelly, Dustin Lollar and wife Jennifer, Nikkia Lovejoy, Browan Lollar, and wife Alison, Tessa Lollar, Joshua Lane, and wife Leslie, Jordan Lane and wife Tori, Courtney Wright and husband Daine, Tristan Lollar, A.J. Lollar, and wife Kali, Tiffany Lollar, and Noah Lollar; great-grandchildren,

Ainsley Thomas, Elijah Thomas, Raygen Lollar, Rylan Lollar, Dylan Lollar, Isabelle Lollar, Tyler McKoon and wife Perlita, Connor McKoon, Everett Lollar, Madeline Lane, Miller Lane, Sam Wright, and Luke Wright; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia McKoon, and Oliver McKoon

The family would like to express sincerest gratitude to the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville for their amazing care and compassion toward our beloved Mom / Granny.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. The Clinch Valley 369 Order of the Eastern Star will also participate in the service. Her graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com