Bertha Kay Webber (Penny), Clinton

Bertha Kay Webber (Penny), 63 of Clinton went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after a hard battle with cancer. She was a long-time and devoted member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She loved doing crafts, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tim Webber, mother Kay Dotson, sister Ollie Dotson.

She is survived by her father Isaac Dotson, children Harriett Lough (Jessie), and Richard Davis. Grandkids Elizabeth, Luke, Maxley Lough, Noah Davis. Brothers Randy Dotson, Skeeter Dotson, and Jack Dotson. Sister and best friend Shirley Coffman. And a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-1:00 pm, funeral service at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Blowing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

