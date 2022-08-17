Bernida Wolfe, Rockwood

Mrs. Bernida Wolfe, age 52, of Rockwood passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was a member of the Highway 70 Church of Christ and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

She was preceded by her parents: Bobby & Nellie Husband.

She is survived by her husband: John Wolfe.

Five daughters & sons-in-law: Alexandra Christine & Jason Vanhook, Patricia Morgan, Selena Graves, Wanda Young & Justin Bone, and Sarah Mizell.

Three brothers: Daniel Husband, Brad Husband, and Bobby Husband, Jr.

Three sisters: Jeannie Flaherty, Nita Trent, and Esther Ray Copper.

Eleven Grandchildren and Seven Great-Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 22, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM with Bro. Bill Fix officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Bernida Wolfe.

