Barbara Kay Easter, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Kay Easter, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her fur babies and her family and will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Treadway and Evelyn Hickey, her husband, David Easter, brother, Ronnie Treadway, brothers-in-law, Tommy Crabtree, and Wayne Crabtree.

She is survived by:

Brother: Eddie and wife Ida Treadway of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Ilene Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Diana and husband, Pleas Rollins of Rockwood, TN

Sheila Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Her Fur Babies: Titi & Tiny

Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family of Mrs. Barbara Kay Easter will receive friends on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Bro. Michael Lowery officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara K. Easter.

