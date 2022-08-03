Barbara J. Maynor, Mooresville, NC (formerly of Crawford, IN and Harriman, TN)

Barbara J. Maynor of Mooresville, NC & formerly from Crawfordsville, IN passed away Thursday evening.

Born In Harriman, TN to Leslie and Edna Snow. She married Johnny H. Maynor Sr. on February 18, 1952, wherein 1959 moved to Crawfordsville, IN. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church, she was a retiree from CSI/Alcoa. Her hobbies included crocheting, ceramics, cross stitch, and flower gardening.



She is survived by children John (Rhonda) Maynor, Mike (Ruth) Maynor, Kimberly (Joseph) Landes, Kenneth (Debra) Maynor. Sister Marilyn (Tommy) Roberts, Kenneth (Shirley) Snow. Loved grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by husband Johnny, brother Pat Snow, sister Kathleen Marshall, and nephews Scott Snow and Corey Powers.



Graveside service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood, TN at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Maynor Family.

