Baby Ella Jayde Davis, 7 Days Old

Ella Jayde Davis, 7 days old was carried by the angels to the arms of Jesus on August 18, 2022. She was born on August 11, 2022.

She is survived by her parents Matt & Holly Davis; sister Addison Brown; grandparents Edgar & Diana Brown and Jack & Denise Davis; uncles Ray Brown and David (Nikki) Brown; aunt Brandy (Alex) Hostetler and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossy Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Tennessee Childrens Hospital.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ella Jayde Davis.

