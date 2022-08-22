Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, 18, Knoxville

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on August 13, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He had a unique personality that everyone loved. Tony attended High Point Baptist Church and was in kindergarten through 4th grade while living in Covington, Georgia. Then he and his family moved back to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he attended Robertsville Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. He graduated from Powell High School in 2022. Tony thoroughly enjoyed drama and being in plays while he was in high school. That was mainly due to his amazing drama teacher, Ms. Doubleday, who always went above and beyond what was required of her and always made time to help and assist Tony in whatever capacity he needed. Tony was very loyal to his family and enjoyed playing video games and gaming with his friends. Tony loved swimming, and baseball and was fascinated with swords. He also had an interest in languages. Tony was in the process of learning Japanese using an online program.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Shelby Gardner; great grandfathers, Harlen Thurman and Albert Pack.

Tony is survived by his father, Anthony Wayne Gardner Jr. of Powell, TN; mother, Carrie Lashel Gardner of Knoxville, TN; brother, Arthur Dean (Salem) Gardner of Farragut, TN; sisters, Mariah Brown of Tampa FL., and Sarah-Kate Lynn Hardegree of Covington, GA; nieces, Tallyah Brown, Aubriellan Brown and nephew, Ezariah Brown. Also his grandfathers, Anthony Gardner Sr. and wife, Lue of Tampa, FL., Carl Bunch Jr. and wife, Stacey of Rocky Top, TN; grandmothers, Cheryl Nolen of Knoxville, TN, and Angelia Holpp and husband, Richard of Delaware; great grandfather, Arthur “Sonny” Gardner formerly of Oak Ridge, TN, now of Tampa, FL.; great grandmothers, Helen Roark of Powell, TN., and Joyce Pack of Knoxville, TN; and many other relatives and friends.

Tony’s family will be receiving his friends on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with his celebration of life following at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Brother Dewey Caldwell will be officiating. Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

