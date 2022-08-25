Allan Butch Clay Phillips, Rockwood

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Mr. Allan Butch Clay Phillips, age 77 of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 6, 1945, to Grace Raulston and Clay Phillips. He was a material clerk at OMI for several years after serving in the Marine Corps. He was a wonderful husband and father and well-loved in the community. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay and Grace Phillips; and sister: June and Bill “Red” Stone. He is survived by:

Wife: Aleta Phillips                                                                              of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Christina (Jason) Perkins                                                   of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Taylor Perkins                                                           of Rockwood, TN

Nephew: Dave Stone                                                                          of Kentucky

Niece: Sandra Ayers

Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Allan Butch Clay Phillips.

About News Department

Check Also

Ida Helena Hagaman, Oak Ridge

Ida Helena Hagaman of Oak Ridge, age 93, passed away on August 19 with her …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: