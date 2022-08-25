Allan Butch Clay Phillips, Rockwood

Mr. Allan Butch Clay Phillips, age 77 of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 6, 1945, to Grace Raulston and Clay Phillips. He was a material clerk at OMI for several years after serving in the Marine Corps. He was a wonderful husband and father and well-loved in the community. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay and Grace Phillips; and sister: June and Bill “Red” Stone. He is survived by:

Wife: Aleta Phillips of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Christina (Jason) Perkins of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Taylor Perkins of Rockwood, TN

Nephew: Dave Stone of Kentucky

Niece: Sandra Ayers

Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Allan Butch Clay Phillips.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

