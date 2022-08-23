Alice Fowler Brown, Deer Lodge

Alice Fowler Brown, age 85, passed away at her home in Deer Lodge on August 21, 2022. She retired from Bell South and AT&T after 35 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leamon Brown of 63 years; parents Charlie & Ella Fowler; sister Dolores Mullins; brothers Luther, Tom, and Bud Fowler.

She is survived by her sister Bonneta Brown of Deer Lodge and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Deer Lodge.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alice Fowler Brown.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Alice Brown, of Deer Lodge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

