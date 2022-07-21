William Thomas Thacker Jr, Clinton

William Thomas Thacker Jr., 86 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.

Tom was born on October 15, 1935, and was proudly raised on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He retired from Martin Marietta – Y-12 after 25 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In his earlier years, Tom was president of the Boys & Girls Club in Oliver Springs. He was a Past Master of Nova Caesarea Harmony Masonic Lodge in Ohio, and a member of Shriners International. Tom enjoyed the mountains and beach trips with family and friends. He was a “jack of all trades”. Tom was legendary when it came to telling jokes, pulling pranks, and cutting up with people every chance he got.

Preceded in death by parents, William T. Thacker and Ethel Lucille Thacker Silvey. Brother, Charles Houston Thacker. Sister, Patricia Thacker Kemp.

Survived by his loving wife, Ann Hammock Thacker. Daughters, Linda Thacker Cappiello, Donna Thacker Snyder. Son, William Thomas Thacker III. Stepdaughters, Gail Cunningham, Pam Harmon, and Sherry Stooksbury, and their families. Nine grandchildren, Isaiah and Josh Elmore, Jeremy Harris, Jordan Hernandez, John (JT) Cappiello, Kimberly Uribe, and the sons of Bill Thacker. Twelve great-grandchildren. Tom held a special place in his heart for the children of Tim and Sonya George.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the third-floor staff at Methodist Medical Center for their care and compassion.

At Tom’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A small Celebration of Life is being planned for the family at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home will be taking care of all arrangements. www.Sharpfh.com.

