William “Ray” Patterson, Oliver Springs

Mr. William “Ray” Patterson, age 61 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

He was born and raised in Windrock and graduated from Oliver Springs High School. He attended Union Valley Baptist Church.

Following graduation, he joined and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings play football and bass fishing.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Finley Patterson;

Parents, Billy and Lois Patterson; Aunts, Pearl Cole, Rainey Goddard, and Louise Sylvestor;

Uncles, Fred and Archie Patterson.

He is survived by his Girlfriend, Darlene Russell of Harriman, and her son, Michael Ratliff;

Brothers, Terry (Judy) Patterson and Ricky Patterson, all of Harriman;

Sisters, Theresa Andrews of Harriman;

Uncle, Tommy (Jeannette) Patterson of Clinton;

Best friend, Danny Patterson of Madisonville, TN;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home & Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday morning beginning at 11 am in Oliver Springs Cemetery.

To leave a note for Ray’s family or to share a memory, please visit our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Ray Patterson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

