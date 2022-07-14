William “Bill” Cox, Kingston

William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on October 29, 1949, in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was the owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.

SURVIVORS

Brothers Larry Cox and wife, Paula of Kingston

Bobby Cox & wife, Kay of Kingston

Aunt Katherine Cox of Clinton

Dear Friend Michael of Kingston

Special Friend Steve Moates of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Bill was cremated at his request and his family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” Cox, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

