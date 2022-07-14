William “Bill” Cox, Kingston

News Department 11 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.  He was born on October 29, 1949, in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County.  He was the owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring.  Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo.  He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden.  Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.     

SURVIVORS

Brothers                   Larry Cox and wife, Paula of Kingston

                                  Bobby Cox & wife, Kay of Kingston

Aunt                          Katherine Cox of Clinton

Dear Friend              Michael of Kingston

Special Friend           Steve Moates of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Bill was cremated at his request and his family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” Cox, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Talisa Coy Helton, 34, Oakdale

Talisa Coy Helton, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: