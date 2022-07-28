Weekly “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” Kicks off August 3

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 28, 2022) – Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning August 3, Oak Ridge will be teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally every Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m.

The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” will be set up at 125 East Main Street in Oak Ridge. Everyone is welcome to come check out the site slated for new development by the Oak Ridge Land Bank.

“We chose this location for the rally because it’s the site of the future Downtown Oak Ridge and the area that will be under construction with new mixed-use development in 2023,” said Planning & Development Director Wayne Blasius. “We’re looking forward to creating a new heart of Oak Ridge where people will gather, eat, shop and live.”

The food trucks scheduled for the inaugural event are:

Join the invite list and view the schedule at thechefsworkshop.com/location/oak-ridge.

