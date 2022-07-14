Wanda Ruth Hunter, 76

Wanda Ruth Hunter, age 76, born March 29, 1946, got her angel wings and went to her heavenly home on July 12, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents J.P. and Millie Turpin; her sister, Mary Turnbill and sister-in-law, Janet Turpin.

Survived by her husband of 58 years Clifford Eugene Hunter; son, Steven Hunter, and daughter-in-law Gail Hunter; by her hand-picked granddaughter, Ma’Shele McClure and by her great-grandchildren, Pamella McClure and Dharius McClure; by brothers, Ronnie (Dorothy) Turpin and by David Turpin; by a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 15, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dewey Brown officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Petros Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Hunter family. www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda Ruth Hunter, please visit our floral store.

