Victor Wesley Carter, Manchester TN

Victor Wesley Carter, age 65 of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Victor was born June 14, 1957, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to the late Benjamin Franklin and Gertrude Laverne Hooks Carter. Victor loved his wife and daughter. He loved hunting and fishing as well as his animals. His favorite passage in the bible was the 23rd Psalm. He was a strong believer that all you have to do is believe and anything is possible. Victor is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Franklin Carter, mother Gertrude Laverne Hooks Carter Singleton, stepfather, Lawrence Singleton (Shorty), uncle, Billy Ray Hooks, and brother Benjamin Carter.



Survivors:

Wife Angela Carter

Daughter Amber Marie Carter

Brother David Carter

Sister Cheryl Carter

Grandchildren Malachi Carson and Lydia Carson

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

