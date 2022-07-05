Two Vehicle Accident in Oak Ridge Sends One to Hospital

A two-vehicle accident today (July 5, 2022) at the intersection of West Tennessee Ave. at Tyler Road in Oak Ridge sent one to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are waiting on an official report from the Oak Ridge Police Department, but it appears that a Jeep Liberty was turning left onto West Tennessee Avenue and pulled into the path of a pickup truck which struck the Jeep causing it to flip onto its side. There was no major damage to the truck but the Jeep did sustain some substantial damage and was towed from the scene. The female driver of the Jeep was transported by Anderson County EMS to Methodist Medical Center. This intersection was changed a few years ago from a traffic light intersection to a stop sign on Tyler Road with West Tennessee Avenue not having to stop. This accident happened around 3:20pm. We’ll have more on this accident when it’s available.

