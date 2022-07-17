Train Vs. Truck in Oliver Springs

Around 8:40pm tonight (Saturday, July 16, 2022) a truck was struck by a train as a father and son were crossing the tracks in downtown Oliver Springs.

Lewis Braden posted on Facebook that he and his father were merely seconds from being hit dead center of the truck. The truck was severely damaged but the two occupants escaped major injuries.

The elder Braden was taken to Methodist Medical Center after briefly losing consciousness, according to his son. Braden also stated that the conductor said the train was traveling 34mph when it struck the truck. Braden said that he had sore ribs and back but was lucky to escape serious injury.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was in charge of the accident investigation and we’ll have more information on Monday’s news at 5pm.

