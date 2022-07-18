TRAFFIC ALERT UNION COUNTY

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on State Route 33 in Union County should be aware of road construction activities this week that will have an effect on traffic.

Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. tonight, July 18, State Route 33 will experience traffic shifts as part of the widening project in this area. Traffic will be shifted towards the newly paved shoulder from Hansard Road to near Russell Drive. This will allow the contractor to begin the first phase of construction of State Route 33.

These traffic shifts will take place each night until 6 a.m., and are expected to be complete by Friday morning, July 22. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

