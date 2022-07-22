Todd Tucker, Knoxville

Todd Tucker, age 42 passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1980. He was a loving and cherished Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, and Cousin. He loved life and enjoyed spending time with his four boys. He also enjoyed music and playing guitar. He was co-owner and operator of Hammer Brothers Construction.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Robert L. and Irene Tucker, Edwin and Bonnie Hackworth, his Father Robert E. Tucker, Aunt Sharon Jones; Uncle John T. Israel, and Cousin John A. Israel.

He is survived by his Mother Sandra G. Elmore (Hackworth), his sons Grant, Parker, Tanner, and Sawyer Tucker, his brothers Sean and Matthew Tucker, and a great number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.

