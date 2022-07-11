Thomas Lester Ford, Rocky Top

Thomas Lester Ford, age 81, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 7, 2022, at his residence. Thomas was born in Dutch Valley, Tennessee to the late Charles and Vergie Wilson Ford on January 1, 1941. He was of the Baptist Faith. Thomas loved squirrel hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by Mother of his children Diana Gail Lemaster, wife Peggy Ford, brother Edward Ford, granddaughter Megan Marie, sons in law Skip Brooks, and Tom Martz, sister-in-law Wilma Ford, and brother-in-law, Noah Daugherty. 

Son               Paul Ford and Tammy

Daughters   Tammy Brooks

                      Serena Martz

                      Bridgette Hasty and Henry

Brothers      Earnest Ford and Brenda

                      Henry Ford

                      Howard Ford and Florie

Sisters           Juanita McKamey and James

                      Ilene Daugherty 

Grandchildren  Brian Ford & Gail, Tiffany Roberts & Zach, Josh Brooks & Andrea, Timothy Brooks & Mary, Bridgette Rutherford, Britney Martz, Tina Hasty, and Sarah Hasty.

12 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Ford officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM to go in procession to the Dutch Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dutch Valley for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

