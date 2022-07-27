Theresa Peters, Sunbright

Mrs. Theresa Peters, age 52 of Sunbright passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Theresa was known for her love and for making her family happy and her spirit was as beautiful as a flower but unlike a flower, her spirit will never die.

She is preceded in death by her parents Freddy & Juanita Faulk; husband Bruce Peters; brother Melvin Faulk; daughter Autumn Jane.

She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Faulk of Sunbright; grandson Jon “Bruce” Faulk and Winston Walker; brother Freddie Faulk and Jimmy Faulk and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Theresa Peters.

