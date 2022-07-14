Talisa Coy Helton, 34, Oakdale

Talisa Coy Helton, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Oakdale. She was born December 22, 1987, to Keith Helton and the late Tina Helton. She graduated from Oakdale High School and enjoyed cheering for the Oakdale EAGLES. Talisa was Known for her adventurous spirit and ability to befriend anyone. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Tina Helton.

Grandmother: Nettie Powers Jackson.

Grandfather: Willard Helton.

She is survived by children: Timberlyn, Randall, and Molly.

Father: Keith Helton.

Brother: Jake and wife Amber Johnson.

Sister: Keeli and husband Caleb Redmon.

Nieces and nephews: Justin, Hailey, Eian, Bryce, and Mariah.

Grandmother: Fayetta Helton.

Great grandmother: Irene Helton.

Grandfather: Bobby Jackson.

As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family would like to thank all friends and family for each kindness shown to them during this time of loss. Each gesture is deeply appreciated.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Talisa Coy Helton during this difficult time.

