Susan Martin Fincher, 73

Susan Martin Fincher, age 73, met her beloved husband in heaven, on July 13, 2022, after only a week apart. Susan’s career included time at both Oak Ridge National Lab and Methodist Medical Center but Susan’s, career was never the center of discussion. The most important things in her life were the people she loved.



Those who knew her well will remember her sense of humor, spunk, and love of family. Conversations with Susan always included remembering good times in life and she always had something funny to say or remember about those times. Susan loved many things in life, but the best way to describe it is that she loved anything Rodney and Stephen loved. Whether it was going to a concert or watching a football game, Susan found joy in being a part of their lives and the things they loved.



As a friend, Susan loved deeply. Since their days of camping together, she would often talk about her best friend in life, Judy Lawson. She was the most supportive mother-in-law, always telling Stephen, “listen to Debbie.” As a Grandmommy, she saw Sophia as perfect, and commented at her last visit that Sophia was ‘flawless’. Her motherly love was unconditional. She had no greater pride than that of her son Stephen. Whether it was playing ball as a child, or preaching a sermon as an adult, she was proud of everything he accomplished. As a wife, she was loyal. Rodney was her life, and though she will be missed we know she is reunited with him in Heaven. As everyone experiences, Susan’s life had many ups and downs, but we rejoice in the promises of God and know she is whole and happy again. Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.”



Susan was preceded in death by husband and love of her life Rodney Wilson Fincher; and parents, Muriel & Bill Martin.

Survivors include son, Stephen Fincher, and wife, Debbie; granddaughter, Sophia Fincher; brothers-in-law, Bradley Fincher & wife, Mary, and Joe Fincher & wife, Angie; and best friend and sister-in-Christ, Judy Lawson.



Graveside services for Rodney & Susan will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Brother Eddie Chasteen officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

