Simone Teresa Boyer, Andersonville

Simone Teresa Boyer, age 67, passed away at her home in Andersonville, TN on June 27, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. Simone enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She liked going to yard sales and going to church.

Simone is preceded in death by her parents, Sebron and Rhea Coleman; husband, Pete Boyer; brothers, Mark Coleman, and Tim Coleman; sister, Michelle Miklas, She is survived by her daughter, Trinity Gunter (Zachary) of Rocky Top, TN; stepdaughters, Cindi Kiser of Andersonville, TN, Tammy Lynch of Andersonville, TN; stepson, Daniel Boyer of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Pete Coleman, Bob Coleman, Joe Coleman, Patrick Coleman; sisters, Rejeanne Nichols, Kevin Hall, Kathy Allison, Gabriella Burn, Whitney Coleman, Adrienne Walker, Colleen Alley; grandchildren, Levi, Joshua, Kelsie, Kayla, Amber, Donovan, Kevin, Jessica, and Kira. She leaves behind a host of Nieces, Nephews, and Great Grandchildren.

Simone’s family will receive her friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN on July 8, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Reverend Larry Ridenour officiating. Immediately following the funeral will be a procession to Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN for the interment.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

