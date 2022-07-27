Secret City Improv Festival launches Kickstarter Campaign

The Secret City Improv Festival is seeking additional fundraising through the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. The Secret City Improv Festival will be featuring 18 professional improv troupes from across America and 5 area high schools at Oak Ridge’s Historic Grove Theater.

An innovative program, called Slayden Intensives, will be led by professional improv instructors. Area high school students will have one day to prepare and perform their own improv comedy show in front of a live audience at the Festival. This program is the first of its kind and is unique to the Secret City Improv Festival.

“Fundraising has not been as strong as it was last year,” said Festival Director Aaron Campbell. “We are closing in on the end of this festival period, and we are behind on fundraising goals putting the Slayden Intensives at risk.” continued Campbell. “Partnering with Kickstarter to bring attention to our mission is vital to keeping the Slayden Intensives free for the participating schools.”

