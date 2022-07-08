Ruby Ann Phillips, Rocky Top

Ruby Ann Phillips, 78, of Rocky Top, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was born on August 23rd, 1943. She is the daughter of Burley and Lina Phillips.

Ruby was born in New River, Tennessee. She worked at Mid Lakes until 1991. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, word searches, and watching Madea movies, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

She was of Baptist faith and a member of West Side Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Bernice Phillips, Helen Lemons, Inez Worley, Margaret Edwards, and brothers Bill, Junior, Ray, and Ted Phillips, and granddaughter Heather Sharp.

She is survived by one brother, Gene Phillips and wife Linda; two sons, Bruce Phillips and Scott Phillips and wife Alma; one daughter, Wanda Sharp and husband Gary; 5 grandchildren, Eric Sharp and wife DeAnna, Shasta Sharp and fiancé Randy, Cody Phillips, Brianna Wilson and husband Jeremiah and Alyssa Braden and husband Josh; 15 great-grandchildren: Aaleiya, Kaycen, Nolan, Rylan, Lakein, Emersynn, Remington, Jericha, Layla, Isabella, Nehemiah, Colton, Paytyn, Jasper, and Alidea.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby Ann Phillips, please visit our floral store.

