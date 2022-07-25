Rose Nelle Wilson, 95, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Rose Nelle Wilson, age 95 of Oak Ridge, passed away on July 6th, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on March 2nd, 1927.

Rose Nelle is survived by her sister Corine (Longmire) Harding, sister-in-law Inez (Wilson) Simpson and husband Jim, sons Bruce Wilson and wife Mary, Douglas and wife Robin and Barry Wilson, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She loved quilting, sewing, needle crafts, and helping others.

She will be laid to rest with her husband Homer in Lions View Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, on July 29th at 1 PM. You are Loved and will be missed by all. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rose Nelle Wilson.

