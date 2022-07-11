Rodney Wilson Fincher, Oak Ridge

Rodney Wilson Fincher, age, 72, of Oak Ridge, took his first perfect breath in Heaven on July 6th, 2022.

Rodney served his country in the Army National Guard from 1967-1973. He also began his 38-year career at the Y-12 Security Complex as an assemblyman. Rodney earned the greatest respect from all his colleagues and friends during his years there before retiring in 2007, as a supervisor. Rodney was most known for his kindness, generosity, and love. He loved many things including the Tennessee Vols, Corvettes, Mustangs, Golf, and Music. He was a true patriot, loving his country, and a believer, loving his Savior, Jesus Christ. Most of all, Rodney loved people. He would do anything to help others and even his oxygen tank would not hold him back. He would take it across the street to help a neighbor in need.



Rodney’s role of husband, father, papaw, son, brother, and uncle is how he is most remembered and loved. He cannot be remembered without thinking of Susan as his love for her was known by all. Rodney would do anything for her, caring for her every day they were together. Rodney had a special bond with his son, Stephen. He would always be there for special events in Stephen’s life and called him every night. The two were always laughing when together and could finish each other’s thoughts. One of the happiest moments in his life, was finding out about his granddaughter, Sophia. He was determined to be in Indiana for her birth and always found ways to be present in her life. Sophia always looked forward to Papaw’s special letters that he mailed to her each week. Growing up Rodney was extremely close to his two brothers, Bradley and Joe. They were close in age and where you saw one, you would likely see the other two. The brothers loved each other completely. Rodney’s nieces and nephews all favored him and his friends only know him as faithful and kind. He will be greatly missed by all.



Rodney was preceded in death by parents, Jasper & Ruth Fincher; and sister, Carol Getsi.

Survivors include wife of 54 years, Susan Fincher; son, Stephen Fincher, and wife, Debbie; granddaughter (and pride and joy), Sophia; brothers, Bradley Fincher & wife, Mary and Joe Fincher & wife, Angie; and sister-in-Christ, Judy Lawson.



Graveside services will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Brother Eddie Chasteen officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodney, please visit our floral store.

