Rockwood Police Mourns the Loss of K-9 Odin

The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Odin who passed away over the holiday weekend. Officer Charlie Haubrich was Odin’s handler. Haubrich is currently out of town. Haubrich plans to have a celebration of life soon.

Our own Dudley Evans spoke with Chief Bill Stinnett who said that the toxicology report from the veterinarian did not show any toxins and his organs didn’t appear to have any blockage. Stinnett said it appears he may have had heart issues with the excitement of the fireworks from the July 4th holiday.

Odin was at a residence in the Swan Pond Community while his partner Officer Haubrich was on vacation.

We would like to pass along our condolences to the Rockwood Police Department and especially to Charlie Haubrich in the passing of his K-9 partner, Odin.

(Back Row- L-R) Officer Chance York, Officer Noah Harris, Sgt. Dwyane Gray, Sgt. Jason Haliburton and Captain Kelly Pittman. (Front Row- L-R) Chief Bill Stinnett, Officer Chris Marney, Sgt. Kendall Mitchell, Officer Joshua Antras, K-9 Officer Charles Haubrich and K-9 Odin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

