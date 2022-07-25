Robert “Pappy” Allen Feasel, Rockwood

Robert “Pappy” Allen Feasel, 83, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on July 20, 2022. He was born in Condit, Ohio on September 13, 1938, to Howard and Ethel May (Johnson) Feasel. He spent most of his life in Ohio and the last few years in Florida and Tennessee. He loved the beauty of Tennessee. He was a United States Army veteran and a long-time member of his local carpenters’ union. He took pride in his many years in the construction industry and was well known to be a stickler. If he took you to task, he would still buy you lunch. His occasional roughness hid a big heart. He enjoyed gardening and spent many hours every season making his corner of the world beautiful wherever he resided.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, as well as his son, Michael Feasel, and grandson, John Michael Berridge.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Fugate) Feasel, son Robert Feasel, great-grandson Timothy Berridge, (step)children Robin (David) Skeen, Lowell (Cathy) McElroy, Jeffery McElroy, Timothy McElroy, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, any outdoor plants that can be placed in what will become Pappy’s memorial garden. A graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery 212 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee will be held on July 30, 2022, at 2 pm. With Rev. Wayne Mullins Officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Allen Feasel.

