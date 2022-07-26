Robert P. Fuller MD, 72

Robert P. Fuller, M.D. passed away on Saturday, July 23, at the Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton at the age of 72. Bob was a graduate of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, and of The University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson. He did his internship and residency in Dermatology at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda Maryland and served on the staff at Bethesda Naval Hospital for seven years. He was in private practice in Houston Texas for five years before joining Dermatology Assoc. of Oak Ridge in 1988 where he worked until his retirement in March 2020. He loved his work and his patients. He always had a smile or a joke, and especially loved playing pranks on his co-workers. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, hiking, biking, gardening, and traveling with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sherry; and their children Chad, Katrina, Chris, and Meredith; daughters-in-law Jo-Evin Fuller and Crystal Fuller; grandchildren Allie, Kyler, Addison, Dakota, Myah, and Devin; brother Todd Fuller and wife Cynthia; and Mother-in-Law Juanita Grubbs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Fuller; sister Fayanne Fuller; brother Hagan Fuller; and sons Joey and Paul Fuller. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Special friends include Don Sharp, Mac McMahon, and Andrew Morgan.

He will be forever missed. Bob was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. His family is grateful to the staff at Morning Pointe in Clinton and U.T. Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care during his illness.

Funeral Services will be held at Weatherford Mortuary on Thursday, July 28 at 7:00 PM, with visitation from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, TORCH, or the charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

