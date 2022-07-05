Roane State community flag project honors veterans for July 4th

Roane State Community College and its Office of Veterans Services launched a collaborative project last year called “The Veteran Wave.”

As part of this effort, sponsored American flags are periodically on display at RSCC campuses across our area, each one representing a veteran. Flags are currently flying for the 4th of July holiday.

“This project is a way for the college to show support for veterans who are members of our campus community as well as other local heroes who have served in the military,” said Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley.

Each flag sponsorship will be active for a period of two years and will be displayed on the designated campus for the following holidays:

Veterans Day (for approximately one week)

Memorial Day through July 4

The Veteran Wave package includes one 3’x5’ Nylon United States flag, one 10’ display pole and one dog tag-style marker to identify the veteran and sponsor. Roane State will be responsible for setup and takedown of all flags along a designated stretch of road on each Roane State campus. Sponsors may select the campus where they wish to have their flag displayed.

Flags will be stored at Roane State when not on display and at the end of two years, the flag can either be claimed by the sponsors or retired with honors. Proper flag retirement will be handled by Roane State Community College’s Office of Veteran Affairs and area volunteers.

Each flag is $75 and may represent only one veteran. Corporate sponsorship is available as well.

“We hope our community will help support the Veteran Wave effort, either through flag sponsorships, volunteered time or by helping us spread the word,” said Dr. Diane Ward, RSCC’s vice president of student learning and one of the project’s organizers. “We are proud to help honor local veterans for their service.”

For complete details or to sponsor a flag, please visit roanestate.edu/VeteranWave.

