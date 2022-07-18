Repairs set for gravel section of Tuskegee Road

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will conduct road repairs to the gravel section of Tuskegee Road from Tuesday, July 19 to Friday, July 22, 2022, weather permitting.

The work will require sections of the road to be closed for the day beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

There will be no through traffic during the closures. Provisions will be made for residents to be able to access their properties.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

