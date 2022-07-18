Repairs set for gravel section of Tuskegee Road

Brad Jones 14 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will conduct road repairs to the gravel section of Tuskegee Road from Tuesday, July 19 to Friday, July 22, 2022, weather permitting.

The work will require sections of the road to be closed for the day beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

There will be no through traffic during the closures. Provisions will be made for residents to be able to access their properties.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Train Vs. Truck in Oliver Springs

Around 8:40pm tonight (Saturday, July 16, 2022) a truck was struck by a train as …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: