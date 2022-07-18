Ralph Doyle Pritchard, 77

Ralph Doyle Pritchard, age 77, passed away at home, Friday, July 15, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and a member of Robertsville Baptist Church, Faith Lodge #756 F&AM, and the York Rite. Ralph retired from y-12 where he worked as an electrician.



Ralph was preceded in death by parents, Ralph & Gladys “Shorty” Pritchard; brother, Eddie Pritchard; sister-in-law, Helen Kuykendall; brothers-in-law, Max Whatley and Robert Shirer; nephew, Andy Pritchard; and nieces, Lucy Pritchard and Lee Ann Cooper-Caughron.



Survivors include loving wife, Carolyn Whatley Pritchard; sister, Wanda “Sissy” Shirer; brothers, Wayman Pritchard and Paul Pritchard & wife, Lisa; sister-in-law, Lorene Whatley; nephews, Adam, Chris, Matthew, and Mark Pritchard and Kris White; and niece, Kendri Strickland.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and caregivers with Quality Home Health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Robertsville Baptist Church at 251 Robertsville Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830.



The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

