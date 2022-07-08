Public Invited to Two Oak Ridge Chamber Candidate Meet and Greet Events

Oak Ridge Chamber to Host Meet and Greet Candidate Events Prior to League of Women Voters Forums

July 8, 2022 – The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee is hosting two events to allow the public to meet with candidates who are running for county offices in the August 4 General Election. Both events are being held at 5:30 p.m. at Roane State Community College’s Goff Building in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge candidate forums. The candidate forums begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on BBB Communications Website and all the other normal streaming places (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter – Boxcast Channel on the Roku, AppleTV, FireTV).

The first meet and greet opportunity will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and will allow voters to meet candidates who are running for office in Roane County. The second opportunity will be held on Thursday, July 14 and will allow voters to meet with candidates from Anderson County.

The public is invited to come meet the candidates. There is no charge to attend, but an RSVP is requested. To RSVP for either event, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org, click on the Calendar link and then the “Meet and Greet” events on the calendar. Contact Christine Michaels at [email protected] or 865-483-1321 for additional information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

