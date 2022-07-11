Peter Lawrence Meredith, 55

Author Peter Lawrence Meredith died suddenly on July 5, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was 55-years-old.

Born in Kodiak Alaska, in 1967, he was raised as a nomadic Coast Guard brat to Captain Carlton F. Meredith, USCG, and Elizabeth Meredith. Peter was the fourth and middle child of seven.

Peter was an extremely intelligent man who never really liked school when he was young. After graduating from Curtis High School on Staten Island, NY, in 1985, he worked various jobs, then eventually joined the Army and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, serving one three-year stint. In the army, he trained to be a field medic, and at the end of his army career worked as an E.R. nurse in a Colorado hospital.

Unafraid to try anything new, and intelligent enough to make anything work, Peter was a jack of all trades for years as he searched for a way to make a living with something he could be passionate about.

Along the way, he chose jobs that served and helped people. It was an outward expression of his innate goodness and kind spirit.

While working overnights in a home that served special needs individuals, Peter began to write a novel. It was the beginning of an eleven-year writing career. Peter has since written 40 more full-length novels, and several short stories and has a large following of loyal readers who love him.

He even has a fan club.

In 1991, while working in the Colorado hospital E.R. Department, Peter took care of a beautiful young woman in need of help. He ended up foregoing all other patients, asking co-workers to cover for him as he stayed up all night talking to the woman who would become the love of his life and eventual wife, Stacy Thuy Meredith.

Stacy went home after that time with Peter and told her roommate that she had met the man she was going to marry. She was right, but probably had no idea that she would be marrying one of the most dedicated, loyal, understanding, supportive, caring, and loving men in the world.

Peter was devoted to his wife of 29 years and was a gentleman 100% of the time – literally. He always stood when she did, always opened doors for her, always slid out her chair, always assisted and supported her in everything, and always put her first over any of his own needs.

Together, they have two beautiful children. Shelby and Peter, Jr. They have one grandchild, Ryland, and Peter had a special bond with him. They were inseparable.

Peter was an exemplary husband, a great father, and an amazing grandfather.

He was named after St. Peter, “The Rock” of the church, and was aptly named for Peter was the rock of his family, and no steadier man ever lived.

Peter only wanted to help, he never wanted to hurt. He only wanted to give, he never wanted to take. He was introverted and didn’t need many friends, but his love was true and strong for those of us lucky to have him in our lives.

He only wanted to love and be loved, to have a family he cared for, and to have a career that fulfilled him. He achieved all of these goals and lived a successful life full of happiness.

Peter’s services will be held on July 10. at the Mott McKamey Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge Tennessee. All are welcome.

A short window of visiting hours between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. will be followed by a service of remembrance from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The services will also be broadcast on Facebook Live on Peter’s Author page.

A reception will follow from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to this gofundme page to support Peter’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter Lawrence Meredith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

