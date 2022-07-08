Movie Night at the Oliver Springs Museum and Harriman Event Center Saturday July 9th

Movie Night at the Museum is Saturday, July 9 at 6:30pm, at the Stone Theater in the Oliver Springs Historical Society Museum located at 301 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs.

Movie night is held on the 2nd Saturday of each month and the movie begins at 6:30pm. No admission is charged, but donations are gladly accepted. Popcorn, sodas, and candy are available for purchase. All movies are family based.

Also, a movie inside Harriman’s Event Center, known as Gates Hall, is Saturday July 9th at 7pm entitled The Monsters Daughter. A young girl left orphaned on the streets finds safety and an unusual kinship when she befriends the town “vampire.” This is a beautiful, original musical rich with acceptance, growth, and finding purpose. Presented by Three Rivers Theatre Company – Hosted by Martha Wilkinson Written and Conceived by Harriman High School graduates, Anna Cox and Brooke Jenkins.

