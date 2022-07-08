Movie Night at the Oliver Springs Museum and Harriman Event Center Saturday July 9th

Brad Jones 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Movie Night at the Museum is Saturday, July 9 at 6:30pm, at the Stone Theater in the Oliver Springs Historical Society Museum located at 301 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs.

Movie night is held on the 2nd Saturday of each month and the movie begins at 6:30pm. No admission is charged, but donations are gladly accepted. Popcorn, sodas, and candy are available for purchase. All movies are family based.

Also, a movie inside Harriman’s Event Center, known as Gates Hall, is Saturday July 9th at 7pm entitled The Monsters Daughter. A young girl left orphaned on the streets finds safety and an unusual kinship when she befriends the town “vampire.” This is a beautiful, original musical rich with acceptance, growth, and finding purpose. Presented by Three Rivers Theatre Company – Hosted by Martha Wilkinson Written and Conceived by Harriman High School graduates, Anna Cox and Brooke Jenkins.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Trout Unlimited to Host Big River Clean Up – July 9th

Reprinted from Norris Bulletin This year, the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: