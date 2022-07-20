Morgan County Man Added to TBI’s Most Wanted List

A fugitive from Morgan County has been added to the TBI #TNMostWanted list. Christopher Strater Falls, 41, is wanted by Morgan Co Sheriff’s Office and TBI for Second Degree Murder. Should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Falls is.

We have these additional photos of Christopher Falls to share. #TNMostWanted

Christopher Falls is known to be driving this 2005 red Subaru Forester, with TN tag 496 BBBN. There is damage to the vehicle’s front end on the passenger side. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Christopher Falls, or this vehicle. #TNMostWanted

