Mildred McGuffin Taylor, 97, Oak Ridge

Mildred McGuffin Taylor, age 97, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in Oak Ridge, TN. She had been a resident of The Groves of Oak Ridge for the previous three years.



Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Paul Taylor, Sr., and her youngest son, Patrick Wayne Taylor.

Her surviving children are Martha Ellen Farley (James) of Murfreesboro and Edwin Paul Taylor, Jr., (Jerrie) of Knoxville. Mildred’s grandchildren are Maggie Farley McDaniel (Erik) of Jasper, Angie Farley Keating (Peter) of Murfreesboro, Mika Lay (Jack) of Knoxville, and the late Marcus Harrell of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Josiah McDaniel (Caraline), Abbie McDaniel (fiancé, Riley Dotson), Olivia Blanton (Blayne), Kiley McDaniel, Jedidiah McDaniel, Judah McDaniel, Graham Keating, Martha Amelia Keating, Annabelle Keating, Morgan Baum (Brandon), Madison Lay (fiancé Jordon Best); and two great-great-granddaughters, Charlize Hammond and Katheryn Cove McDaniel.



Mildred was raised in Harriman, TN Where she was part of a large Swiss-German family, the Helfenbergers, who immigrated from Pratteln, Switzerland. She was the last surviving child of Charles Edgar McGuffin, Sr., and Maggie Helfenberger McGuffin. Her siblings were Charles Edgar McGuffin, Jr., of Harriman, Pauline Bullins Cavin, of Oak Ridge, Wilda Bebee of Grand Junction, CO, and Robert McGuffin of Kingston. Mildred is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mildred worked for Interiors by Marie Wilde and was an accomplished seamstress and drapery designer. After her children were almost grown, she began working at EG&G ORTEC. In retirement, Mildred devoted much of her time to the Holiday Bureau where she used her skills to repair dolls, make pillows, and Christmas Wreaths for needy families. The holiday Bureau became her passion and a great joy.



Mildred played basketball in high school as a Harriman Blue Devil and as an employee of Roane Anderson Company, she played on their women’s team. She is pictured in several of Ed Wescott’s photos from that team. She continued to defeat her family members at playing HORSE until she was well into her 80’s. Mildred also bowled on various league teams until she was 92 years old. As an East Tennessean, Mildred loved the Lady Vols and the Great Smoky Mountains. She and her sister, Pauline, were instrumental in teaching four generations of their family to love the Vols, our mountains, and the birds and wildlife. The two of them hiked and camped in Cades Cove together from the 1940’s until they were in their 80’s.



Mildred was a gardener. Her flower gardens were always spectacular. She and her niece, Joyce, would often arrange flowers for family weddings. They traded, bought, and sometimes “borrowed” cuttings roots, and entire plants every time they saw something that struck their fancy. This love of gardening is another thing Mildred passed down through the generations of her family.



Mildred and her husband, Paul, joined First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge in 1951 when the church was still meeting in the old high school building above Jackson Square. As a member there for 70 years, Martha remembers when the flowers on the altar on Sunday mornings often came from her mother’s garden.

As a mother, “Nannie”, aunt, and the matriarch of her family, Mildred has fought the good fight, she has finished her race, and she has kept the faith. Her family will not mourn as those who have no hope.

Mildred loved flowers. Her family requests if you are able to attend the visitation or graveside to join in wearing flowered dresses, shirts, blouses, or scarves to help us remember a life that was filled with flowers. You are welcome to send flowers, or you may send memorials to: Holiday Bureau of Anderson County, P.O. Box 7120 Oak Ridge, TN 37831 or http//holidaybureau.org.



The family will receive friends 12-2 pm EDT Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. All are invited to proceed to the Harriman City Cemetery on Walnut Hill for graveside services at 3 pm with the Rev. Erik McDaniel officiating. Mildred’s grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

