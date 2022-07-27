Mildred Craig Davis, 81

Mildred Craig Davis, wife of Donald V. Davis, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, at the age of 81, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Lafollette, TN, the daughter of Clayton L. and Bernice R. Smith Craig. She was a faithful member of Royce Baptist Church. Mildred had a great green thumb as evidenced by her beautiful flowers and azaleas. She loved frogs and the color green. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Devaughn, Gene, and Leslie.



Mildred will be deeply missed by her husband; children Denise (Scott) Lane, Donna (Marty) Webb, and Darin; grandchildren Zeb, Bailee, Jackson, and Kooper. Mildred is also survived by brother Dwight Craig; sisters Josephine (William) Causseaux, Marjorie (James) Robbins, and Janice Craig; brothers-in-law James Davis and Walter (Elaine) Davis; and sisters-in-law Margaret Craig, Mary Ann Shostek-Craig, Barbara Longmire, Harriet Christopher, and Wilma Wyrick. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends that were dear to her.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary with funeral services to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mike Harbin and Rev. Kenny Rains officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Mildred loved flowers, which you are welcome to send, but she also loved and was a long-time member of Royce Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to: Royce Baptist Church, 131 Lasalle Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family kindly requests that you wear a mask if attending the services.

