MEDIC Regional Blood Center Set to Cookout July 18th – 22nd Amid Critical Inventory Levels

Blood product usage continues to be HIGH , and MEDIC’s inventory is low to critical for several blood types. MEDIC is encouraging donors who are healthy and well to donate as soon as possible.

MEDIC staff will be grilling hot dogs at various locations from the 18th through the 22nd at various locations. Donors will receive a hot dog, chips, and drink when donating next week. Donors will also receive a ticket to a TN Smokies Baseball game, a MEDIC summer shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and the chance to win one of several prizes.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in July. Mobile Meals earned the June $1000 mini-grant.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

