Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, Clinton

Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, age 69, of Clinton, TN, left this world on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Mary was the baby of the McKamey family and was a loving wife to David Brooks Sr for over 50 years. Together, they had 2 biological children David Brooks Jr (Anna) and Beverly Baird, (Alex); several adopted children: Rebecca, Joshua, Amy, Shawn, Lucy, Michael, Al, and Carson; and countless children they fostered over the years that still think of them as family. They had a total of 17 grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Benjamin, Zackary, Jade, Khloe, Connor, Tyler, Blake, Kaleb, Logan, Cody, Nevaeh, Lanna, Ja’kobe, Isaiah, and Bryson; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ariel and Alice. Mary owned a local daycare for many years in Clinton and helped to raise many “daycare children” that she also considered her own along with several nieces and nephews.

She was loved and will be missed by many.



Mary is also survived by her siblings Carol Woodard, Peg Bean, Robert McKamey, Jay McKamey, and Andy McKamey.



She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Velma Mckamey; brothers, Lynn, Albert, Bill, and Bud McKamey; and sisters Mae Pyke and Dora Horton.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 11-1 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Mary’s interment will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. Holley Gamble of Clinton is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

