Mary Ellen Goodson Burgess, 90

Mary Ellen Goodson Burgess is celebrating a joyous reunion with loved ones. Mary, age 90 surrounded by people who loved her went peacefully to her forever home in Heaven on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Born in Danville, Indiana to Ellsworth Comet and Vivia Mae Goodson. She spent much of her youth with family in Tennessee before returning to Indiana as a teenager. She later moved to Florida where she met and married her partner in life Sam Burgess. Mary was a devoted military wife who took caring for her family and community seriously while stationed in Jacksonville FL, Norfolk, VA, and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Upon retirement and returning to her beloved Tennessee, she maintained many of those NAVY relationships with other service families all over the states.



Her family will miss the excitement she had for opening presents at Christmas and hearing her say “Ain’t Love Grand?” after watching a good romantic movie. She loved working puzzles, reading books, traveling, and finding a good bargain. Mary was a proud Member of First Christian Church and secretary for the woman’s group, SonShine Sisters. She loved Jesus and appreciated lots of small things in life many tend to overlook. She gave simple advice when asked, always based on truth and facts.

Mary was preceded in death by parents Ellsworth and Vivia Goodson, brother Billy Goodson, Daughters Barbara Goad, Kathy Blair, and Pam Smith, grandson, Christopher Burns, and great-grandchildren Brittany Luttrell and Joshua Andrews.



She is survived by her husband Sam H Burgess. Her legacy includes son Paul Burgess (Saundra) of Harriman. Daughters Donna Burns of Boonville, IN, Janet Andrews of Pearland TX, and Cindy Ross (Kevin) of Clinton, TN. Grandchildren, Kenny and Bradley Goad of Evansville IN, Dexter Goad of Greensboro NC, Mary Bartley, Evansville, IN and Amy Joffray, Boonville IN, Heather Blair and Megan Scott (Bryan) of Johnson City TN. Travis Smith of Oneida TN and John David Smith of Knoxville, TN. Kendyll Herrera (Sam) of Alvin TX, GW Andrews and Cecelia Andrews of Pearland TX, PJ Burgess (Sara) of Elizabeth City NC and Corey Burgess of Harriman, TN, Jonathan Ross of Abingdon VA, and Benjamin Ross of Nashville TN. There are 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren scattered throughout TN, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas. There are numerous beloved nieces and nephews along with special friends and cousins Mary Crabtree of Harriman, Hazel Sanders of Castle Rock, Washington, and lifelong friend Mary Louise Thurnall of Danville, Indiana. The family is especially appreciative of Tammy Pack from Harriman, her caregiver. She loved writing letters and sending cards, especially to her many blessings on their birthday. There are many who will miss receiving her cards and notes each year on their special day.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 324 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, TN 37748.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman. Funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Merrill to officiate. Interment at Riggs Chapel Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Burgess Family.

