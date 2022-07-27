Margaret (Peg) Goodall, 78

Margaret (Peg) Goodall died Monday, July 25th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born June 17th,1944 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Thomas Graham and Margaret (Haggerty)Rudbeck. Margaret graduated from Davenport West High School in 1963. She was a member of the first graduating class of the newly built school. Peg graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing, Rock Island, Illinois in 1966. She was an excellent, compassionate nurse for more than 30 years and spent the majority of her career at hospitals in Oak Ridge and Knoxville. In 1967, she married Leonard Martens Jr. in Davenport, Iowa. They had 1 son, Craig. They later divorced but remained friends through their love of Craig. She married William (Bill) Goodall in 1971 and they enjoyed 26 years together. Bill passed away in 1997. Peg’s interests included her pets, especially her current dog, Duchess, her friendships with her church, Faith Lutheran of Oak Ridge, spending time with family, and cheering on any Tennessee football team. Preceding Margaret in death were her parents and her husbands.

She is survived by her son, Craig Martens, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, step-children, Kim Waller, Sherry Monson, and Sonny Goodall. Surviving siblings include brothers, Thomas Rudbeck Jr., Davenport, Iowa, Robert Rudbeck, Panama City, Panama, sisters, Susan Atkinson, Schaumburg, Illinois, Patricia Puetz, Frazee, Minnesota, and a step-sister, Kelly Jayne Rudbeck, Davenport, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 27th at 1:00 at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge, TN, with Pastor George Smith officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at Kinston Memorial Gardens, Kingston, TN. Memorials are preferred to the Horizon Support Center, Oak Ridge, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

